In $150M deal, LCMC acquires Lakeview and two Tulane hospitals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a hyper-competitive hospital market, Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (LCMC) is expanding its foothold in the North Shore and Greater New Orleans area.

LCMC announced Monday (Oct. 10) a $150 million expansion deal in which it will acquire Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Lakeviews Regional Medical Center in Mandeville, and Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie.

“Our partnership with Tulane is transformational for the city of New Orleans in the state of Louisiana,” said LCMC Health CEO Greg Feirn.

The move gives LCMC Health a more strategic foothold on both sides of the lake and an expanded relationship at East Jefferson Hospital.

“Absorbing all that is going to be an interesting process, but it’s good for them and it sounds like it’s good for East Jeff because they have fallen on hard times a little bit and I think there will be some real growth there,” said UNO Medical Economist Dr. Walter Lane.

Over the next several years, under the new partnership, Tulane Medical Center in downtown New Orleans will transition to a clinic and nursing school-based facility, with many medical services being relocated to East Jefferson hospital.

Dr. Lane says LCMC’s new acquisitions will provide some market efficiencies that could save money, however, it’s not clear if that will translate into lower patient costs.

“Because of large organizations, you get economies of scale but that could lower costs. But a large organization can bargain to get higher prices from Blue Cross and United and other big insurers,” said Dr. Lane.

Though Dr. Lane says that may not translate to lower insurance costs, many believe the new partnerships will improve patient care.

“This will allow us to create the synergies for the future of medicine - both academic medicine and community medicine. Measuring the two together to further the quality of healthcare in New Orleans,” said Fitts.

The new deal has been filed with the Louisiana Department of justice. Pending a review of public comments, and regulatory approvals, the acquisition deal is expected to be finalized later this year or early next year.

