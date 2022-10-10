BBB Accredited Business
Authorities ask for help identifying deceased person found in Louisiana

LSU FACES laboratory created a digital image of what the man might have looked like to help...
LSU FACES laboratory created a digital image of what the man might have looked like to help generate new leads on who he may be.(LSU FACES LAB)
By Amanda Alvarado and Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office and LSU FACES laboratory are asking for the public’s help identifying a deceased man.

The man was found in a building on 79th Avenue, near Scenic Highway in the Scotlandville area on Jan. 19, 2021, WAFB reports.

Officials say all potential leads for identification have been ruled out, and the man remains unidentified.

LSU FACES laboratory created a digital image of what the man might have looked like to help generate new leads on who he may be.

Authorities say the image “is not an exact photographic likeness,” but the public should take into consideration whether the person looks familiar based on the overall shape of the face or the position of the facial features.

The person is believed to be a Black male in his 30s or 40s. He may not have been bald, but no information about his hair length or style is known. He had healed injuries on the bones of his nose and right cheek. He also recently experienced an injury to his left chest that was in the process of healing when he died.

He was wearing a Southern Jaguars T-shirt underneath a plaid long-sleeved shirt and gray-colored hoodie, and dark colored pants. He wore a small metal hoop earring in his left ear. He also wore a blue rubber wrist band with no text, a yellow rubber wrist band with the words “DREAM BIG I AM A LEADER,” and a black watch on his right wrist. A black baseball cap with a red “Camp Ozark” patch was found nearby.

Anyone who believes they know who the person might be is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office at 225-389-3047, and use the reference “John Doe 1/19/2021.”

