Bengals a slim favorite over the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Cincinnati Bengals are a slight 1.5-point favorite over the Saints according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Both the Saints and Bengals are 2-3.

#Saints three-game losing streak is over with thanks to a career-game from Taysom Hill. Let’s breakdown a Black and Gold winning Monday on #GarlandontheAvenue. pic.twitter.com/9NXZCG7Xvj — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 10, 2022

New Orleans ended a three-game losing streak on Sunday by beating the Seahawks, 39-32. On the other sideline, Cincinnati fell to Baltimore on Sunday night, 19-17.

The Saints are 2-3 against the spread. The Black and Gold have covered the number back-to-back weeks.

The Bengals are 3-2 against the spread. They’ve covered three straight weeks.

