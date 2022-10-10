Bengals a slim favorite over the Saints
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Cincinnati Bengals are a slight 1.5-point favorite over the Saints according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Both the Saints and Bengals are 2-3.
New Orleans ended a three-game losing streak on Sunday by beating the Seahawks, 39-32. On the other sideline, Cincinnati fell to Baltimore on Sunday night, 19-17.
The Saints are 2-3 against the spread. The Black and Gold have covered the number back-to-back weeks.
The Bengals are 3-2 against the spread. They’ve covered three straight weeks.
