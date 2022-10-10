BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Dry for now as much needed rain comes Wednesday into Wednesday night

By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It has been nearly a month with no significant rain. That is about to change Wednesday through early Thursday as a front pull in moisture. More nice weather on the way, but things will be heating up.

As the week progresses, we will see temperatures warming up a bit above average into the low to mid 80s by tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday.

Along with warmer temperatures, we will see an increase in Gulf moisture giving us a chance to see some rain on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Showers are more likely on Wednesday.

By the end of the week, another cold front pushes through, dropping rain chances back to zero and temperatures to the highs in the upper70s to lower 80s.

