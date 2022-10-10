Bruce: Dry for now as much needed rain comes Wednesday into Wednesday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It has been nearly a month with no significant rain. That is about to change Wednesday through early Thursday as a front pull in moisture. More nice weather on the way, but things will be heating up.

Bruce: So far it has been a dry pattern over the last month. Our best chance of rain arrive briefly from midday Wednesday through Thursday morning with a cool front drawing moisture from the Gulf. After thursday dry again for the next 5 beyond that. pic.twitter.com/u6aWPoZrJ1 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 10, 2022

As the week progresses, we will see temperatures warming up a bit above average into the low to mid 80s by tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday.

Along with warmer temperatures, we will see an increase in Gulf moisture giving us a chance to see some rain on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Showers are more likely on Wednesday.

By the end of the week, another cold front pushes through, dropping rain chances back to zero and temperatures to the highs in the upper70s to lower 80s.

