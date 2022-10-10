Florida a 3-point favorite over LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Fighting’ Tigers suffered a bitter loss to Tennessee this past Saturday, 40-13. LSU’s schedule doesn’t get any easier this week with a visit to Gainesville.

The Tigers enter the contest as 3-point underdogs according to Caesars Sportsbook. LSU and Florida are both 4-2 overall.

LSU is 3-3 against the spread this season. They’ve failed to cover in back-to-back weeks.

Florida is also 3-3 against the number in 2022.

Kickoff between LSU and Florida is 6 p.m.

For much more talk on sports betting, checkout the Final Bet on Thursday at 10:35 p.m. on FOX 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.