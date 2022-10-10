BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Gas prices jump 20 cents following OPEC+ production cuts

According to AAA, the national average price of a gallon of gas climbed to $3.92 on Monday.
According to AAA, the national average price of a gallon of gas climbed to $3.92 on Monday.(Generic Image)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 98 consecutive days this summer, American drivers experienced declining gas prices thanks in part to slower worldwide demand for oil.

Now, a cut in oil production signaled by the OPEC+ group has sent global crude prices higher, pushing prices back up at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average price of a gallon of gas climbed to $3.92 on Monday, a jump of 20 cents per gallon in less than a month.

New Orleans resident Jeff Doredant said the rise in gas prices has been a total inconvenience.

“I got to drive to work I got to drive from work. I drive anywhere I go. Therefore, higher prices are bad,” Doredant said.

Owen Sketchler is also struggling with inflated prices.

“It’s scary when you get to consider the cost of vehicles is through the roof right now,” Sketchler said. “You can’t even really swap your car for a more efficient one without paying a hefty price tag.”

OPEC+ announced a plan to cut crude oil production by 2 million barrels per day. This is the largest cut in production since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don Redman, a spokesperson for AAA Louisiana, said the rising prices will have a domino effect on Louisiana’s economy.

“It’s going to have a rippling effect on the economy in terms of dining and retail. All those things are related to fuel costs,” Redman said. “This is just really coming at a bad time. We were just getting a break at the pump. It seems like any gain that we had in the past few months have suddenly been lost.”

He thinks it will be a while before prices begin to fall.

“As we head towards winter there don’t seem to be any changes in terms of peace in Ukraine and Russia. OPEC is cutting back production,” he said. “Unless there is a dramatic turn in terms of demand for gasoline, I do not see those prices coming down anytime soon. I don’t expect a huge spike, but I think we’re going to see a continued climb upward for the short term.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
Restaurant Robberies
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span

Latest News

Children's Hospital New Orleans
In $150M deal, LCMC acquires Lakeview and two Tulane hospitals
Taysom Hill speaks on his impact on New Orleans youth following massive game vs Seattle
Taysom Hill speaks on his impact on New Orleans youth following massive game vs Seattle
Bradney McGary of Hammond, 17, is one of four teens booked with second-degree murder in...
Six more arrests announced in connection to killing of 16-year-old in Hammond
One man is dead after a boat struck a rock jetty in the Empire Channel in Plaquemines Parish,...
1 dead, 2 severely wounded in Plaquemines Parish boat crash