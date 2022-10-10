BBB Accredited Business
Nice start to the week with climbing temperatures

Rain chances increase midweek
Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More nice weather on the way, but things will be heating up.

Monday temperatures will climb into the low 80s with a nice northeasterly wind remaining and clear, sunny skies. As the week progresses, we will see temperatures warming up a bit above average into the mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Along with warmer temperatures, we will see an increase in Gulf moisture giving us a chance to see some rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Showers are more likely on Wednesday.

By the end of the week, another cold front pushes through, dropping rain chances back to zero and temperatures to the high 70s.

