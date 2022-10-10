Pelicans outshoot the Spurs to stay undefeated in preseason

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (WVUE) - The Pelicans are 3-0 in the preseason after a 111-97 road win in San Antonio on Sunday (Oct. 9) night.

One of the goals for head coach Willie Green was to keep his main guys healthy. Both C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram are still carrying minor injuries. Both were held out as Herb Jones returned to the starting lineup.

The Pelicans shot well from 3-point range for the night as Trey Murphy got the start and opened the game with back-to-back threes that were followed by another one from center Jonas Valanciunas to go up 9-3.

They also got inside when needed. Naji Marshall with the flush put the Pels up 26-21 early.

The Pels blew the game open in the third...thanks to the three-ball. Zion Williamson made his only attempted 3-pointer of the night to go up 50-42 over the Spurs.

A Devonte Graham three widened the gap 71-57 and Murphy’s seventh three of the game increased the lead to 76-5.

Murphy led all Pels players in minutes with 27 min. logged, which resulted in the best individual performance of the night with a line of 27 pts, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 7-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

Willy Hernangomez also had a double-double with 11 pts and 10 reb.

