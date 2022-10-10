Seahawks claim former Saints RB Tony Jones

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Seattle’s starting running back suffering a season-ending ankle injury, the Seahawks have claimed former New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones off waivers, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Jones was waived Sunday morning before the Saints kicked off against the Seahawks in a long list of last-minute roster moves.

DT Malcom Roach activated from injured reserve

CB Chris Harris Jr. elevated from practice squad

WR Keith Kirkwood elevated from practice squad

S P.J. Williams placed on injured reserve

DB Bryce Thompson promoted to main roster

RB Tony Jones Jr. waived from main roster

This is the second Saints running back swiped from the team in the last two weeks.

In Week 4, the Denver Broncos poached Latavius Murray off of the practice squad after rookie Javonte Williams’ season-ending injury.

The moves leave the Saints with running back duo Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram II as well as third-string option Dwayne Washington on the depth chart.

The Saints were not without their own injury scares in their thrilling victory over the Seahawks in the dome, featuring Taysom Hill’s three rushing touchdowns and a 22-yard passing touchdown, making him the only player in Saints history with such a stat line since Archie Manning in 1977.

Marshon Lattimore left Sunday’s game with an abdominal injury in the fourth quarter and Chris Olave entered the concussion protocol after he was spun and his helmet slammed to the ground while catching a touchdown.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, head coach Dennis Allen said Olave will go through the proper concussion protocols before being evaluated for the Saints’ Week 6 matchup against former LSU star Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Allen said he spoke to Lattimore who had tests done Sunday and Monday. Allen said he thinks Lattimore is going to be OK but will see how he responds this week

