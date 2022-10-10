Six more arrests announced in connection to killing of 16-year-old at Hammond birthday party

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The arrests of six more people were announced in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy Saturday night (Oct. 8) at a birthday party in Hammond.

Four suspects -- three of them juveniles -- have been booked with second-degree murder, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

The agency on Sunday identified one of the murder suspects as 17-year-old Bradney McGary of Hammond, who surrendered to authorities later that afternoon. The TPSO said Monday that two other juveniles -- another 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy -- have been booked with second-degree murder, as has 18-year-old Jaylan Williams of Hammond.

Chief Jimmy Travis of Sheriff Daniel Edwards’ office said the incident outside a residence in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood appears to have originated after a video clip of a girl dancing at the party was sent to her boyfriend.

Authorities said the boyfriend and several of his friends hurried over to the party, where he and the girl argued. Investigators said the boyfriend left briefly, but returned “a short time later, firing shots at another vehicle occupied by party guests who are believed to have returned fire.”

Detectives said their preliminary investigation indicates the 16-year-old boy who died was not part of the conflict, and was killed by a stray bullet.

“It’s shocking to consider these individuals -- both juveniles and adults -- showed up to a birthday party armed with weapons, most of which (they) can’t even legally possess,” Travis said. “We will continue to investigate how these juveniles came into possession of these firearms.”

The TPSO announced the following arrests in connection to the killing:

McGary and another 17-year-old, booked with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile

A 16-year-old, booked with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering, illegal use of a weapon and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Jaylan Williams of Hammond, 18, booked with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Corey Williams of Hammond, 18, accused of starting an altercation with deputies who were processing the crime scene, “then retrieved a gun and fled the scene.”

Ella Bickham of Hammond, 64, booked with obstruction of justice-evidence tampering. The TPSO said she “withheld information from law enforcement for over 16 hours before coming forward,” but did not reveal details.

Another 17-year-old boy, booked with principal to second-degree murder

