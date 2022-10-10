BBB Accredited Business
Six more arrests announced in connection to killing of 16-year-old in Hammond

Bradney McGary of Hammond, 17, is one of four teens booked with second-degree murder in...
Bradney McGary of Hammond, 17, is one of four teens booked with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy at a party on Saturday night (Oct. 8).(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The arrests of six more people were announced in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy Saturday night (Oct. 8) at a party in Hammond.

Four suspects have been booked with second-degree murder, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

The agency on Sunday identified one of the murder suspects as 17-year-old Bradney McGary of Hammond, who surrendered to authorities later that afternoon. The TPSO said Monday that two other juveniles -- another 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy -- have been booked with second-degree murder, as has 18-year-old Jaylan Williams of Hammond.

Chief Jimmy Travis of Sheriff Daniel Edwards’ office announced the following arrests in connection to the killing:

  • McGary and another 17-year-old, booked with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile
  • A 16-year-old, booked with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering, illegal use of a weapon and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile
  • Jaylan Williams of Hammond, 18, booked with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
  • Corey Williams of Hammond, 18, accused of starting an altercation with deputies who were processing the crime scene, “then retrieved a gun and fled the scene.”
  • Ella Bickham of Hammond, 64, booked with obstruction of justice-evidence tampering
  • Another 17-year-old boy, booked with principal to second-degree murder

