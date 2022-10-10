Violent weekend sees 15 robberies and car break-ins, two murders in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police investigated 15 robberies across New Orleans over the weekend, along with one shooting and two murders.

The violence began Friday night when the NOPD says a 17-year-old boy was found fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 7) outside a Mid-City ice cream shop where he reportedly worked.

On Saturday, a 38-year-old man was killed in the 1900 block of Port Street around 6:25 p.m. Police say officers found the unidentified victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

About 90 minutes later, police say a man was shot in his hand in the 5400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

“It seems like crime is happening everywhere. You’re not safe wherever you live,” says Brian Mullin.

Along Governor Nicholls in the French Quarter, thieves apparently broke car windows with guns in their hands.

“The crime started getting worse, and we feel like right now, we are getting no help from the administration trying to curb the problem that we are having. We want people to find out about it and be concerned. Do something,” says John Hinds.

Sunday, criminals also struck at Julia and Carondelet Streets.

“There were robberies after the Saints game yesterday. There were thousands of people in this area and nobody saw who broke all these poor people’s windows. Nobody saw someone try to rob somebody,” says Mullin.

Glass still litters the ground where people who work and live in the CBD tell FOX 8, car windows were smashed in nearby parking lots.

The NOPD says Sunday night, just after 9 p.m., they arrested 19-year-old Kyren Washington for carjacking a woman sitting in her vehicle. They say Washington and another man demanded her keys and purse. She handed them over, but police say the suspects were unable to start the car, so they took off on foot. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

“The criminals are running wild,” says Mullin.

“It’s very frustrating. It seems like no one’s making a real effort to stop this crime,” says Paulie Gee.

Business owners say crime is out of control.

“I don’t feel safe anymore, and I’m scared. As a business owner, when are we going to stand up? When are people going to stand up? When are people going to say enough is enough?” says Mullin.

Hassan Abualbassan’s said his two Gert Town businesses have been burglarized five times since August.

“Everything is getting expensive,” Abualbassan said. “There’s too much bad in New Orleans. I don’t want to live here.”

“When you hear so many incidents, you wonder what’s being done about it,” says Gee.

With a depleted police force, New Orleanians worry that criminals have the upper hand.

“People are just putting their heads in the sand. Nobody wants to get involved. Nobody wants to help other people, and I think we need a crime watch. We need neighborhood watches. We need those things because with the way the police presence is lacking, what’s next?” says Mullin.

