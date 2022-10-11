95% of 911 calls in New Orleans do not require police response, reform group says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A criminal justice reform group went before the New Orleans City Council on Tues., Oct. 11, pushing for new ways to handle 911 calls amid a manpower shortage within the police department.

The Vera Institute says 95% of all 911 calls in the city do not require a police response.

They recommended establishing a separate dispatch agency be set up to handle calls dealing with quality of life and mental health issues.

Vera is calling for social workers and other health professionals to be used to respond to non-violent and non-emergency calls.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says his department is looking at hiring civilians to handle non-emergencies in an effort to decrease response times for more life-threatening situations.

“As we take calls over the phone, there may be some evidence that needs to be collected with that call. We’ll have civilian investigators to go out and collect that evidence instead of an officer having to go out there and collect that evidence,” says Chief Ferguson.

Under the current system, Vera says one in four callers do not get the help they requested after calling 911.

