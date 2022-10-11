Avondale residents express opposition to Jefferson Parish park proposals

AVONDALE, La. (WVUE) - Parents, coaches and community members have been pushing back against a proposal to re-imagine six parks deemed by Jefferson Parish officials to have low participation.

Avondale residents got their chance Monday night (Oct. 10) to let parish leaders know that, much like the Shrewsberry community last week, they do not want their kids forced to go elsewhere for their sports leagues.

“You’re taking it away from my kids, that’s what you’re doing,” coach and former player Raquel Munoz said.

Most in the crowd fiercely rejected the parish’s proposal that would send some children to other parks and playgrounds to participate in sports leagues while their current facilities are converted into year-round sports academies.

“We’re not moving assets, we’re not tearing down assets,” Parish president Cynthia Lee Sheng said. “Everybody can still sign up for basketball at their home playground. This is really getting feedback from the community and getting them to understand some of the issues that we need their help with: How do we get to field a team at this playground if we’re not fielding a team?”

After last week’s contentious meeting at Frank Lemon Playground, the parish already has altered some plans, and sought more community input. Sheng says Lemon no longer will become a cheer, tumbling and lacrosse academy. Instead, officials said they’ve identified things they can fix immediately in hopes of building greater program participation.

“The parish president is not going to sit by and let facilities stay vacant,” Parks and Recreation director Mario Bazile said. “We’re not going to sit by and let programs die on the vine.”

But officials remain adamant that changes are needed at six parks: Lemon, Avondale, Bright, Delta, Bridge City and Rosethorne. They say low participation numbers at those facilities are creating inequities for children.

Parents and coaches said that at Avondale, no child ever gets left behind.

“It’s a family,” cheer coach Janet Burkhart Naumann said. “It’s more than just teaching them fundamentals of cheerleading or softball or baseball or basketball or soccer. It’s teaching them life skills. It’s teaching them how to work through their problems. And some of these parents or the coaches are the only positive person that child might see that day.

“You can’t take those numbers from COVID and Ida and put that where the map is. You have to have a chance to build the programs back up.”

The Avondale residents told officials that generations have worked to raise money and make the playground what it is today.

“We are getting kicked out because this place looks nice for an academy,” Booster Club president Saul Munoz said. “We have Claiborne Gardens that’s right around the corner, that doesn’t have a playground. Why can’t those kids come play here?”

Many in the community insisted they don’t want academies, they just want their kids to play near home with their friends.

“They don’t want to have to go to another playground and their friends might not have those same opportunities,” Raquel Munoz said.

Parish officials said they would find a few things they could work on at Avondale starting Tuesday. They said they’re also forming steering committees for each park with community members.

Upcoming Jefferson Parish parks meetings

Rosethorn Playground -- Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m. (meeting at pavilion across the street)

Bright Playground -- Monday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m.

Bridge City Playground -- Thursday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.

