Blink-182 announce reunion with singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge; release new single and tour dates

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After spending time away from the band working on various projects and proving that aliens exist (sort of), co-frontman and singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge has rejoined Blink-182, per the band’s website and official press releases.

In addition to the reunion, the band has announced that they will release a new single on Friday, Oct. 14, and a worldwide tour, their first in 10 years as the original lineup. The tour schedule is available on the band’s website and tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.

The 1990s-2000s era pop-punk outfit out of Poway, California, was a scrappy rebellious band that quickly turned into a mainstream giant during a time when boy bands and pop singers like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera dominated the airwaves. Their 1999 breakout singles “All the Small Things” and “What’s My Age Again?” were examples of their straightforward approach and simple arrangements set to humorous, and often immature, lyrics that set them on a path towards selling 50 million albums worldwide throughout their careers in the band.

Though the band showed a more mature and creative side on their 2004 self-titled album, featuring the hit single “I Miss You”, they would soon go on to take an “indefinite hiatus” amid rumors of tension between DeLonge and bassist and co-frontman Mark Hoppus.

Despite a brief reunion from 2009-2014, the band split again as DeLonge worked on projects separate from Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker. For a time, DeLonge was replaced in the band by Alkaline Trio singer/guitarist Matt Skiba.

In 2021, Hoppus successfully beat Lymphoma. It was during this time, DeLonge and Hoppus reportedly began to reconnect and discuss a possible reunion.

