BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Brian Kelly recaps LSU home loss to Tennessee; previews road matchup against Florida

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped the loss against Tennessee and previewed the upcoming matchup against Florida.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s 40-13 loss against Tennessee in Tiger Stadium and previewed the upcoming matchup against Florida in “The Swamp.”

Kelly held his weekly news conference at noon on Monday, Oct. 10.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly recapped the loss to Tennessee and previewed the upcoming matchup at Florida.

Kelly said offensive lineman Will Campbell, who missed the Tennessee game after being admitted to the hospital Friday night, passed a major health-related test Monday and has one more hurdle but things are trending well.

Kelly added offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered an MCL strain against Tennessee and will likely be out for two weeks.

Following the loss against the Vols, LSU dropped out of the AP Top 25. Tennessee moved up two spots to No. 6.

RELATED: Tennessee’s high-powered offense too much for LSU

The LSU-Florida game will be played on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

LSU will next be in Tiger Stadium to face Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 22. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Restaurant Robberies
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span

Latest News

UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs
UNO students to vote on fee increase in November that could lead to establishing football program
UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs
UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Joe Burrow launches nonprofit to support Baton Rouge, Ohio communities
CJ Turner ran down a 59-yard touchdown pass from Eli Sawyer on the game's final play to give...
Sawyer-to-Turner Bomb gets Southeastern La. walk-off win over UIW in thrilling showdown