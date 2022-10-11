Bruce: Cool front brings the best rain chances in nearly a month; Karl forms in SW Gulf no concern here

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dry skies tonight with clouds on the increase. Tomorrow a cool front arrives drawing in moisture from the Gulf alone with the actual front overnight Wednesday. Not everyone will get the rain, but this is the best chance in nearly a month.

Bruce: Much needed rain will arrive tomorrow late morning into the afternoon. Not everyone will see it but the bast chance in a month. If no rain then, will will be dry 5 days beyond. pic.twitter.com/YLgqfA1zq7 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 11, 2022

Temps tonight only drop to the lower 6os north and near 70 south. The warm temperatures stick around through as the front moves in with no real cold air but you will see a return to lower humidity.

Thursday morning we could see a few showers before daybreak ahead of a front moving through Thursday. For now it looks sunny and dry into late Thursday into ,the weekend.

In the tropics a Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Bay of Campeche. This system poses no threat to the northern Gulf coast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.