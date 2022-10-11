BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Cool front brings the best rain chances in nearly a month; Karl forms in SW Gulf no concern here

By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dry skies tonight with clouds on the increase. Tomorrow a cool front arrives drawing in moisture from the Gulf alone with the actual front overnight Wednesday. Not everyone will get the rain, but this is the best chance in nearly a month.

Temps tonight only drop to the lower 6os north and near 70 south. The warm temperatures stick around through as the front moves in with no real cold air but you will see a return to lower humidity.

Thursday morning we could see a few showers before daybreak ahead of a front moving through Thursday. For now it looks sunny and dry into late Thursday into ,the weekend.

In the tropics a Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Bay of Campeche. This system poses no threat to the northern Gulf coast.

