Commissioner, lawmakers feel new urgency to set up incentive program for Louisiana insurers

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - As the clock ticks toward Jan. 1, when a drastic new rate hike for Louisiana Citizens homeowner policies takes effect, the state’s insurance commissioner and lawmakers are scrambling to erect a program to incentivize other insurers to write policies in the state.

Commissioner Jim Donelon on Monday (Oct. 10) approved a 63 percent rate increase for Citizens’ residential policyholders, whose numbers have swelled by more than 100,000 since Hurricane Ida. Donelon’s office reviewed the proposed increase, decided it was justified, then was required by state law to approve it for the state’s insurer of last resort.

“That’s ridiculous,” said Kenner homeowner Thomas Rieder. “A 63 percent rate increase? What they need to do is get some other insurance companies in here. Quit beating around the bush.”

Rieder, unlike many, owns his home outright without a mortgage. He said his current policy is with Citizens, but he hopes Allstate will give him a better quote to take over partial homeowner’s coverage, since he already has an auto policy with the company.

Homeowners with federally backed mortgages are required to hold homeowner’s insurance. Since Rieder doesn’t fall in that category, he plans to go without insurance in the worst-case scenario.

“If they don’t give me the right quote that I’m looking for -- around the same -- then I’ll just drop it and insure myself,” Rieder said, scoffing at the idea of his $4,500 premium jumping another 63 percent.

Donelon said at a Sept. 12 town hall meeting in Jefferson Parish that Citizens currently holds about 114,000 policies, up from just 37,000 in 2021.

Several insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana entirely. With other companies refusing to write new policies south of Interstate-12, or dropping current policyholders, Louisiana’s insurance crisis is worsening. Homeowners are feeling the squeeze.

“We’re having some significant issues, insurance issues. All of us are -- me, you, my momma, family -- everybody’s having issues with insurance,” said State Sen. Cameron Henry (R-Metairie). “Everybody’s in this together. We’re all working together best we can to try and move this process forward.”

Henry is one of the Louisiana lawmakers working with Donelon to put together a $20 million incentive package aimed at luring companies back to Louisiana, and to incentivize new companies to start writing policies in the state.

He said the program still is being crafted and will have to be evaluated by legislative committees. The goal, Henry said, is to have the program up and running by the end of the year, with new companies being attracted to Louisiana within 30-60 days of its launch.

“You can’t force insurance companies to come here and write,” Henry said. “That’s not how the insurance business works. You have to have incentives. So right now, the way we operate with the level of hurricanes we get in Louisiana, we have to incentivize companies to get here.

“A huge goal for us is to try and continue to work that problem and get people out of Citizens, because it’s just tough for everybody right now.”

Henry said the new rate hike has increased urgency for lawmakers and state officials to find a solution, with a deadline looming just months away.

“You want to talk about motivating not only legislators but the commissioner, for everyone to work very hard and very efficient to get this done,” Henry said. “Because, again, that’s going to hit my constituents just like it will hit constituents across the state.

“We have a population problem in Louisiana. People are leaving, and having high insurance rates does not help that at all.”

The hike takes place Jan. 1, 2023.

But what if the lawmakers’ planned program doesn’t have the intended effect?

‘You can do fortified homes,” he said. “You can do a few things that help in the new build of houses and things like that. But that’s not going to have an effect on somebody that just got hit with a 63 percent increase. Not at all. We need to make sure this program works efficiently and effectively, and we need to get it working as soon as possible.”

Not all insurance brokers are confident about the state’s future.

“I pay more, you pay more, everybody’s paying a lot more,” said Antonio Ortiz, owner of Gama Insurance Agency.

Ortiz said he’s advising clients with policies other than from Citizens to take a renewal if offered by their company. Even if it is a higher amount, it likely will be better than being placed with Citizens right now.

But he said that even with the incentive program, he sees a bleak outlook on the future of insurance in the state.

“In my opinion, it’s going to work for a couple years,” he said. “Until we have two or three hurricanes and the same companies that went bankrupt will go bankrupt again. Because $10 million, $15 million (in incentives) is not good enough.”

