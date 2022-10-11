Driver dies after crashing vehicle into Desire Area home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The driver of a vehicle died Monday (Oct. 10) night after crashing into a home in the Desire Area, according to NOPD.

Police say that the vehicle went off-road and crashed into the house just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Oliver White and Benefit St.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

