Driver dies after crashing vehicle into Desire Area home
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The driver of a vehicle died Monday (Oct. 10) night after crashing into a home in the Desire Area, according to NOPD.
Police say that the vehicle went off-road and crashed into the house just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Oliver White and Benefit St.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.