Driver dies after crashing vehicle into Desire Area home

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The driver of a vehicle died Monday (Oct. 10) night after crashing into a home in the Desire Area, according to NOPD.

Police say that the vehicle went off-road and crashed into the house just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Oliver White and Benefit St.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

