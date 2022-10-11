Duncan Commentary: Taysom Hill is the “Special Man”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Larry Rolling, the fan with the great signs in the end zone at Saints home games, nailed it on Sunday.

His sign to celebrate the Saints’ big win against the Seahawks, was genius in its simplicity: No. 7 Special Man.

Taysom Hill is, indeed, the special man for the New Orleans Saints.

On Sunday, Hill enjoyed a game for the ages. Or more appropriately, a game for the pages of the record book.

Hill became the first player since the NFL merger in 1970 to run for 3 touchdowns, pass for another and return a kickoff in the same game.

The only other Saints player to run and pass for as many touchdowns in the same game was Archie Manning, all the way back in 1977.

Hill now leads the Saints in rushing, ranks fifth in the NFL in touchdowns and has completed his only pass for a touchdown this season. He’s also the team’s leading kickoff returner and the personal protector on the punt team. He would have blocked a punt against the Falcons in Week 1 if the deep snapper hadn’t tackled him to the ground for a penalty.

Hill is a unicorn. He defies description and can’t be pigeon-holed into a single position on the football field. He does it all -- at a very high level. As his teammate, Adam Trautman, said Sunday, “There’s no other player in the NFL like him.” And regardless of where he plays or what position he lines up at, the Saints are very lucky to have this special man on their team.

