Finally a rain chance arrives Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are finally talking about a rain chance in the forecast and it’s only 24 hours away.

Now we have one more dry day ahead but it’s going to be quite warm. We will mix increasing humidity and warmer temperatures for your Tuesday making it not as nice of a feel as the past few days. Outside of some high clouds entering the sky from time to time today, it will be a quiet weather day.

The rain chances ramp up with daytime heating on Wednesday as we finally get enough moisture to pop some storm activity. This won’t be a widespread soaking rain which is what we need but it will be a beneficial rain chance. I’m going with a 60% storm coverage across the area with a few downpours possible.

I don’t expect this front to clear us until late Thursday so we stay quite warm and humid through Thursday afternoon. Heading into the weekend the temperatures look to take a slight dip with a hint of lower humidity. Overall the weekend forecast brings sunny and warm conditions.

