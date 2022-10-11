BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says she’s leaving Democratic Party

Tulsi Gabbard served as the U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from...
Tulsi Gabbard served as the U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from 2013 to 2021, and was the first American Samoan woman in Congress as well as the first practicing Hindu member of Congress.(Tulsi Gabbard / YouTube)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tulsi Gabbard, a former Hawaii U.S. representative and one-time presidential candidate, announced that she’s no longer a Democrat on social media on Monday.

In her video statement, she called the leaders of the party an “elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness.”

Gabbard served as the U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District from 2013 to 2021, and was the first American Samoan woman in Congress as well as the first practicing Hindu member of Congress, according to Iowa State University and other sources.

She unsuccessfully ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, the first female combat veteran to run for president.

Among her controversies was a meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, an accused war criminal, in 2017.

Gabbard was the youngest person elected to public office in the Hawaii’s history when she was elected to the Hawaii House of Representatives at age 21 in 2002.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Restaurant Robberies
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span

Latest News

An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
G-7 leaders say they will ‘stand firmly’ with Ukraine as more missiles, drones strike
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle...
AP source: NFL to discuss roughing calls, no change imminent
E-cigarette use among kids and teens is an "urgent" problem.
E-cigarette use among kids and teens is an ‘urgent’ problem, organization says
In addition to the reunion, the band has announced that they will release a new single on...
Blink-182 announce reunion with singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge; release new single and tour dates