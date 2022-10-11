Last dry day before rain chances come midweek

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dry and sunny Tuesday before we see showers move in midweek.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. The warm temperatures stick around through Thursday, peaking in the high 80s but we will see rain.

Wednesday a surge of tropical moisture moves in, allowing us to see rainfall we have not seen in a while. Wednesday afternoon and early evening will be the highest coverage of showers and storms. Thursday morning we could see a few showers ahead of a front moving through Thursday into Friday.

The front will cool us back into the low 80s for the weekend with nice, dry conditions.

