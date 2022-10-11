New Orleans increases fines for illegal dumping, enlists citizens to help with enforcement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council has increased penalties for illegal dumping and launched a reward program for citizen tipsters to combat the practice.

Ordinance 33857, passed last week, increases fines to at least $500 for people caught illegally dumping tires, trash or debris. It also demands community service hours from perpetrators -- at least six 7-hour days for the first offense, 10 days for the second offense and 20 days for the third offense, along with up to 180 days in jail.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Monday (Oct. 10) that the Michoud exit on Interstate-10 in New Orleans East would be closed until further notice, as crews work to remove hundreds of tires dumped there.

“This Michoud exit -- as well as a lot of New Orleans East and other parts of the city -- seem to be Ground Zero for dumpers around this country, especially this region,” city councilman Oliver Thomas said.

Thomas said authorities believe many of the dumpers are coming from other states.

“They drive through their state to come to our state, our city, to dump their trash, their tires, their debris,” Thomas said. “We have to start making examples of some of these dumpers.”

Thomas said he hopes the new ordinance will discourage people from considering New Orleans a dumping ground.

“The lack of respect that these people have for our city, and for Mother Nature and our land. ... We have Bayou Sauvage here, one of the largest wildlife refuges in North America,” Thomas said. “This is sacred property. People live here. Do it in their own damn backyard.”

The ordinance provides $350 rewards for witnesses who provide information that leads to a dumping citation.

Data shows 25,022 tires have been removed by the city as of Aug. 31 this year. In 2021, 33,285 tires were removed, down from around 38,000 in both 2019 and 2020, and 47,000 in 2018.

