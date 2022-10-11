BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Next tropical system could form in southern Gulf this week

There is no threat to the northern Gulf
By Hannah Gard
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The next Atlantic tropical system could form in the southern Gulf over the next few days.

The remnants of Julia, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in Nicaragua over the weekend, are moving slowly northwestward into the southern Gulf.

We could see the leftover moisture from Julia form into a depression or tropical storm over the coming days as an upper-level trough pulls them northward. The next name on the list for Atlantic storms is Karl.

Models keep the system in the southern Gulf west of the Yucatan Peninsula near the Mexico coastline. High pressure over the eastern US will keep the system well to our southwest in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The northern Gulf will only see an increase in rain chances midweek due to the system, but a strong cold front pushes through by the end of the week, bringing ample dry air to the region.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Restaurant Robberies
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span

Latest News

Rain chances this week
Last dry day before rain chances come midweek
Morning weather update for Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 a.m.
Next 3 Days
Finally a rain chance arrives Wednesday
Evening weather update for Monday, Oct. 10
Evening weather update for Monday, Oct. 10