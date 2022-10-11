Next tropical system could form in southern Gulf this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The next Atlantic tropical system could form in the southern Gulf over the next few days.

The remnants of Julia, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in Nicaragua over the weekend, are moving slowly northwestward into the southern Gulf.

We could see the leftover moisture from Julia form into a depression or tropical storm over the coming days as an upper-level trough pulls them northward. The next name on the list for Atlantic storms is Karl.

Models keep the system in the southern Gulf west of the Yucatan Peninsula near the Mexico coastline. High pressure over the eastern US will keep the system well to our southwest in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The northern Gulf will only see an increase in rain chances midweek due to the system, but a strong cold front pushes through by the end of the week, bringing ample dry air to the region.

