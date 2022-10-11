BBB Accredited Business
Several children, daycare workers rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide leak in Pa.

Dozens of kids and workers were rushed to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak at a day care in Allentown, Pennsylvania.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (Gray News) - A carbon monoxide leak at a daycare caused more than two dozen children and workers to be rushed to the hospital on Monday morning.

Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center.

A fire official said 26 people were taken to hospitals, and all are in stable condition, according to a Lehigh Valley News reporter.

Eighteen people were hospitalized, and 14 of those are in stable condition, with the condition of the others unknown, CNN reported.

The workers at the daycare made an emergency call after a child was found unconscious, WFMZ reported. When emergency crews arrived, their equipment alerted them to the carbon monoxide.

Several of those at the daycare were showing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, prompting a massive emergency response.

Authorities said they were looking for the cause of the leak.

The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Carbon monoxide, though colorless and odorless, can be a deadly gas. Every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental CO poisoning and about 50,000 people need emergency care.

