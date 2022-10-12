BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Weak front tonight with a few showers; Sun returns Thursday with warm days and cooler mornings

Bruce: A shower tonight then sun returns Thursday into Saturday
Bruce: A shower tonight then sun returns Thursday into Saturday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today we saw few showers through out the region this morning, but plenty of dry time as well. A similar pattern will continue into the evening with spotty storms ahead of a cold front pushing into the region. The front will slowly make it’s way through on Thursday providing an opportunity for showers through early morning.

It looks like we will get a couple of pleasant days again heading into the weekend behind the front, but it stalls just off shore and moisture rebounds late weekend bringing back a chance for rain by Sunday. Tropical Storm Karl in the Bay of Campeche, but will not threaten the northern Gulf coast instead drifting back towards Mexico.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
Restaurant Robberies
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week

Latest News

Shoreline trees frame the moon along the beach in Pass Christian captured by Joey Smith on...
Nicondra: More humidity and some rain in the forecast
Morning weather update for Wed., Oct. 12 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Wed., Oct. 12 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Wed., Oct. 12
Afternoon weather update for Wed., Oct. 12
Next 3 Days
A rain chance for today then back to sun