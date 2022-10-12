Bruce: Weak front tonight with a few showers; Sun returns Thursday with warm days and cooler mornings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today we saw few showers through out the region this morning, but plenty of dry time as well. A similar pattern will continue into the evening with spotty storms ahead of a cold front pushing into the region. The front will slowly make it’s way through on Thursday providing an opportunity for showers through early morning.

Bruce: Few showers overnight then a weak front arrives. Not much cooler but humidity comes down and lows dip back to the 50s north and 60s south. More sun returns Thursday into Saturday. pic.twitter.com/r6zVxaRkGf — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 12, 2022

It looks like we will get a couple of pleasant days again heading into the weekend behind the front, but it stalls just off shore and moisture rebounds late weekend bringing back a chance for rain by Sunday. Tropical Storm Karl in the Bay of Campeche, but will not threaten the northern Gulf coast instead drifting back towards Mexico.

