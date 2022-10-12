BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fired cop posts bond after being charged in teen’s shooting

This image provided by Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows James Brennand. The former San...
This image provided by Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows James Brennand. The former San Antonio police officer has posted bond and been released after he was charged in the shooting of a teen as the youth sat in a car eating a hamburger. Brennand posted $200,000 bond after he was charged with aggravated assault by a public official in the Oct. 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A fired San Antonio police officer has posted bond and been released after he was charged in the shooting of a teen as the youth sat in a car eating a hamburger.

James Brennand posted $200,000 bond after turning himself in on Tuesday to face charges of aggravated assault by a public official in the Oct. 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who remains in critical condition.

Brennand was a rookie officer on duty when he spotted a car in a McDonald’s parking lot where Cantu sat eating a hamburger.

Suspecting the car was stolen, Brennand ordered Cantu out. Instead, Brennand opened fire as Cantu reversed and tried to drive away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
Restaurant Robberies
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week

Latest News

FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests
Apparent lockdown at the Orleans justice center
Judge says the sheriff’s office is more transparent but more information is needed
This undated booking photo provided by the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, shows...
Death penalty sought for killer of pregnant Texas woman
ZURIK: Moreno says trusted deputy's surprise transfer reeks of retaliation by Mayor Cantrell
Zurik: Councilmember calls for transparency after longtime deputy yanked from Moreno’s security detail
Aarón Sánchez Scholarship Fund
Celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez paves the way for more Latinos in the culinary industry