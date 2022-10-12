BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Louisiana Supreme Court

By Dave McNamara
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When this four-story, marble and granite building went up in the French Quarter more than a century ago, it was considered an unwelcome eyesore by some local preservationists. But now, the restored home of the Louisiana Supreme Court is part of the neighborhood landscape.

Housing not only the state’s highest court, the building also features a museum and a public law library. Dave McNamara takes us for a tour and you can read more at the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

