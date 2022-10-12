BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: More humidity and some rain in the forecast

Another cold front settles across the area
Shoreline trees frame the moon along the beach in Pass Christian captured by Joey Smith on...
Shoreline trees frame the moon along the beach in Pass Christian captured by Joey Smith on October 10, 2022.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Foggy conditions hung over the region this morning with more moisture in the air. We saw a number of showers through out the region this morning, but plenty of dry time as well. Even a good bit of sun breaking through at times. A similar pattern will continue into the evening with spotty storms ahead of a cold front pushing into the region. The front will slowly make it’s way through on Thursday providing an opportunity for showers again. It looks like we will get a couple of pleasant days again heading into the weekend behind the front, but it stalls just off shore and moisture rebounds over the weekend bringing back a chance for rain. Tropical Storm Karl developed in the Bay of Campeche, but will not threaten the northern Gulf coast instead drifting back towards Mexico.

