Nicondra: More humidity and some rain in the forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Foggy conditions hung over the region this morning with more moisture in the air. We saw a number of showers through out the region this morning, but plenty of dry time as well. Even a good bit of sun breaking through at times. A similar pattern will continue into the evening with spotty storms ahead of a cold front pushing into the region. The front will slowly make it’s way through on Thursday providing an opportunity for showers again. It looks like we will get a couple of pleasant days again heading into the weekend behind the front, but it stalls just off shore and moisture rebounds over the weekend bringing back a chance for rain. Tropical Storm Karl developed in the Bay of Campeche, but will not threaten the northern Gulf coast instead drifting back towards Mexico.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.