A rain chance for today then back to sun

Rain will be scattered in nature with about a 60% coverage
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Any rain chance is a good rain chance considering how dry it has been but today’s forecast certainly won’t provide the soaker we need across the entire area.

The combination of increasing moisture from the Gulf and a weak front progressing down from the north will lead to some pop up storms throughout the day today. If you get under one, they will be heavy at times but the problem is they won’t be widespread. Coverage of rain will be around 60% so not every location will see rain today and for some of you, the lawns will still need to be watered. Outside of the rain and clouds it will be quite warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Quickly we dry out heading into Thursday as rain chances disappear and the sun returns. This front washes out over the area meaning it won’t really do much for our weather. A small decrease in humidity is possible but temperatures won’t drop all that much. The late week into the weekend forecast brings plenty of 80s with lows at night in the upper 50s and 60s.

A better chance for rain looks to be developing for the first half of next week as a strong Canadian cold front comes flying down from the north. This could provide a nice soaking rain on Monday followed by the coolest air of the fall season.

Down to our south is Tropical Storm Karl which is poised to spin in place over the next few days. There is no threat of this storm coming north and in fact, it likely turns back around and goes back into Mexico.

