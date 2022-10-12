BBB Accredited Business
Saints rise in All32 rankings

Andy Dalton is 1-1 as a starter for the Saints at quarterback.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold extinguished their three-game losing streak with a victory over the Seahawks. With a 2-3 (five other NFC teams are also 2-3) overall record, the Saints are back in the thick of things in the NFC standings.

“Taysom Time” vaulted New Orleans into the No. 20 spot of the All32 NFL rankings. This week, the Saints hosts the Bengals (No. 13 in the All32), and are 1.5-point underdogs.

The All32 will see a shakeup this week with the No. 1 Bills visiting the No. 3 Chiefs.

Here’s the full All32 rankings:

1. Bills

2. Eagles

3. Chiefs

4. Bucs

5. Ravens

6. Cowboys

7. Giants

8. Vikings

9. Niners

10. Packers

11. Titans

12. Chargers

13. Bengals

14. Jets

15. Rams

16. Dolphins

17. Patriots

18. Jaguars

19. Colts

20. Saints

21. Cardinals

22. Falcons

23. Browns

24. Seahawks

25. Broncos

26. Bears

27. Raiders

28. Texans

29. Steelers

30. Lions

31. Commanders

32. Panthers

