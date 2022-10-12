Saints rise in All32 rankings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold extinguished their three-game losing streak with a victory over the Seahawks. With a 2-3 (five other NFC teams are also 2-3) overall record, the Saints are back in the thick of things in the NFC standings.
“Taysom Time” vaulted New Orleans into the No. 20 spot of the All32 NFL rankings. This week, the Saints hosts the Bengals (No. 13 in the All32), and are 1.5-point underdogs.
The All32 will see a shakeup this week with the No. 1 Bills visiting the No. 3 Chiefs.
Here’s the full All32 rankings:
1. Bills
2. Eagles
3. Chiefs
4. Bucs
5. Ravens
6. Cowboys
7. Giants
8. Vikings
9. Niners
10. Packers
11. Titans
12. Chargers
13. Bengals
14. Jets
15. Rams
16. Dolphins
17. Patriots
18. Jaguars
19. Colts
20. Saints
21. Cardinals
22. Falcons
23. Browns
24. Seahawks
25. Broncos
26. Bears
27. Raiders
28. Texans
29. Steelers
30. Lions
31. Commanders
32. Panthers
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.