Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run

The driver of an SUV wanted for the deadly hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road turned himself into Baton Rouge police Wednesday morning October 12.
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The driver of an SUV wanted for the deadly hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road turned himself into Baton Rouge police Wednesday morning October 12.

Walter Brister, IV, 21, of Mandeville, LA, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of felony hit-and-run. The charge carries up to ten years in prison if convicted. Brister is the son of former NFL quarterback “Bubby” Brister.

Brister is represented by high-profile Baton Rouge defense attorney John McLindon.(WAFB)

The Range Rover police say Brister was driving has been towed to an evidence facility for processing, a source familiar with the case said.

Brister is accused of running into 44-year-old Jude Jarreau late Saturday night October 8.

Jarreau and a friend were attempting to cross Ben Hur Road near Burbank Drive when he was hit by an SUV, police said. Jarreau, a father of two, died at the scene.

Brister is represented by high-profile Baton Rouge defense attorney John McLindon. McLindon called investigators Sunday morning to report that his client was the person they were looking for, District Attorney Hillar Moore said. Arrangements were then made for Brister to turn himself in Wednesday.

Funeral services for Jarreau are scheduled for Thursday October 13 in Donaldsonville.

