BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Two New Orleans men booked with child pornography

From left, New Orleans' Ernell Banks, 31, and Matthew Fahm, 37, were arrested Tuesday (Oct. 11)...
From left, New Orleans' Ernell Banks, 31, and Matthew Fahm, 37, were arrested Tuesday (Oct. 11) by agents from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation on several counts of child pornography.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans men were arrested on child pornography counts, after state investigators said they used a social media platform to share videos depicting children as young as infants and toddlers being raped.

Court records show Ernell Banks, 31, and Matthew Fahm, 37, were arrested Tuesday (Oct. 11) and made their first appearances Wednesday in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court.

Banks was booked with 40 counts of child pornography. But magistrate commissioner Robert Blackburn only found probable cause on six counts and set Banks’ bond at $12,000.

Fahm was booked with 25 counts of child pornography. But Blackburn again found probable cause for only six counts, and set Fahm’s bond also at $12,000.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, special agents of the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit received a Cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in July.

The report alerted agents to online activity on accounts linked to Banks, which allegedly involved the uploading of pornographic images of juveniles to Snapchat as far back as May 30.

Special agent Lindsay Tonglet wrote that evidence was gathered over the past few months through subpoenas issued to social media and telecommunications companies used by the suspects.

On Tuesday, agents executed a search warrant at Banks’ home in Gentilly. Tonglet wrote that Banks gave a statement to agents after his arrest in which he admitted to being the owner of the reported Snapchat account and that he “recalls sending the video of child pornography to another Snapchat user.”

According to social media profiles, Banks attended Warren Easton High and the University of New Orleans, where he studied education. Fahm also identifies himself as a former UNO student, who now works as a supervisor for a security guard company after studying marine biology.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
Restaurant Robberies
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week

Latest News

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sassafras, an eight-month-old black bear cub at the Audubon Zoo
Audubon Zoo’s lone black bear cub will get new playmates from Alaska
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run
In addition to the reunion, the band has announced that they will release a new single on...
Blink-182 announce reunion with singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge; release new single and tour dates