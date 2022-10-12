Two New Orleans men booked with child pornography

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans men were arrested on child pornography counts, after state investigators said they used a social media platform to share videos depicting children as young as infants and toddlers being raped.

Court records show Ernell Banks, 31, and Matthew Fahm, 37, were arrested Tuesday (Oct. 11) and made their first appearances Wednesday in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court.

Banks was booked with 40 counts of child pornography. But magistrate commissioner Robert Blackburn only found probable cause on six counts and set Banks’ bond at $12,000.

Fahm was booked with 25 counts of child pornography. But Blackburn again found probable cause for only six counts, and set Fahm’s bond also at $12,000.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, special agents of the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit received a Cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in July.

The report alerted agents to online activity on accounts linked to Banks, which allegedly involved the uploading of pornographic images of juveniles to Snapchat as far back as May 30.

Special agent Lindsay Tonglet wrote that evidence was gathered over the past few months through subpoenas issued to social media and telecommunications companies used by the suspects.

On Tuesday, agents executed a search warrant at Banks’ home in Gentilly. Tonglet wrote that Banks gave a statement to agents after his arrest in which he admitted to being the owner of the reported Snapchat account and that he “recalls sending the video of child pornography to another Snapchat user.”

According to social media profiles, Banks attended Warren Easton High and the University of New Orleans, where he studied education. Fahm also identifies himself as a former UNO student, who now works as a supervisor for a security guard company after studying marine biology.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.