Zion becomes third New Orleans NBA player to appear on cover of Sports Illustrated

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Zion Williamson is back and ready to help lead the Pelicans through one of the franchise’s most anticipated seasons in years after missing all of last season with a foot injury.

Being away from the game and not living up to the standards set for him turned out to be a dark and painful journey for him emotionally. Releasing this month, Zion is baring it all in a Sports Illustrated cover story, giving a personal account of his rehab journey, which involved getting back into peak physical NBA shape and a focus on the training it took to be in positive mental health shape while handling the pressure.

“Hey, are you O.K.?” she asked.



“No,” Williamson replied, “I’m not.”



“And when he said no, he just fell into my arms,” Teresa Weatherspoon says.



Inside the ‘dark days’ that sparked Zion's stunning transformation https://t.co/y95LiJMFdC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 11, 2022

Zion tells the magazine in the feature that he learned more about himself and basketball last year and that it was a time mixed with unconditional support and tough love.

Zion now becomes the third player in history to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated while playing for a team in New Orleans. Chris Paul appeared on the cover twice while playing in New Orleans and Anthony Davis appeared once. Several NBA players that starred for New Orleans teams have appeared on the cover as a member of different squads. Pete Maravich appeared on the cover twice as an LSU Tiger and once as a member of the Atlanta Hawks but never as a member of the New Orleans Jazz.

It appears that Pistol Pete never made the @SInow cover as a member of the Jazz, so this, indeed, might be the Holy Trinity #NOLA pro hoops covers. (h/t @rodwalkernola & @jessecbrooks) pic.twitter.com/hVcVZnt9wC — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) October 11, 2022

