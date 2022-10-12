Zurik: Councilmember calls for transparency after longtime deputy yanked from Moreno’s security detail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five days after learning he would be reassigned from his longtime position as council security to the jail, Orleans Parish sheriff deputy Greg Malveaux has not been directly told of the allegations against him. Council President Helena Moreno says the sheriff is ignoring his right to due process.

Sheriff Susan Hutson reassigned Malveaux, claiming she received a complaint that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell believed Malveaux was stalking her and recording surveillance video. Moreno claims there is no evidence that Malveaux was stalking the mayor or recording video, and believes the allegations are politically motivated.

Hutson said on Wednesday that she won’t discuss the matter publicly.

“I just want to be clear, we don’t discuss personnel matters, not confirming, not denying, we just don’t discuss any internal personnel matters,” she told a FOX 8 reporter.

District A council member Joe Giarusso says the move is disturbing, and right now, looks like vindictive politics.

“Number one, where’s the evidence? I think we’re in a world, that if you’re going to accuse somebody of stalking, then you need to provide the evidence of what happened. And so far, we’ve seen none,” said Giarusso. “Number two, is if he is accused of stalking, what’s been done to bring justice to bear? Have criminal charges has been filed? Is there a criminal investigation?”

Malveaux served as security for Moreno for years. Moreno says Malveaux believes someone at the mayor’s office thinks he stalked Cantrell and provided FOX 8 with video for a story that recently aired, which he did not.

That FOX 8 investigation showed surveillance video of Cantrell utilizing a city-owned property for personal use. As we explained in that report, a few shots of video were taken by a FOX 8 photographer and producer. However, the vast majority of the video came from a French Market Corporation camera, which is mounted near the door of the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartment.

FOX 8 never received any video from Malveaux for the story. In fact, he didn’t provide us with any information.

Moreno believes the move by Cantrell and Hutson is political payback.

“I get it … they’re coming at me. Well, then, come at me. Come at me directly. Come at me. Do not come after someone who is a dedicated public servant, someone who is on my staff who does not deserve to be accused of wrongdoing when he did absolutely nothing wrong. You come at me. Come at me every single time. Do not go after someone who is innocent and accuse him of a crime when he did absolutely nothing wrong,” said Moreno.

Hutson told Moreno she was investigating. However, she hasn’t met with Malveaux to explain the allegations. Moreno says Malveaux didn’t record any surveillance of the mayor, so no proof of wrongdoing exists.

“If you’re accused of stalking somebody, is the place that you want to reassign them back into the jail? Is that the place really where they need to go? So, I’m troubled by the allegations. I’m troubled even more by the lack of investigation and the lack of investigation that’s been done publicly,” said Giarusso.

The Mayor’s office has remained silent and has ignored FOX 8′s request for comment. Instead, the council president claims Mayor Cantrell has tried to ruin the reputation of a longtime public servant.

“This has been really tough on him. You know, he has been with the sheriff’s office for many, many years. He feels like his reputation is really ruined, his career is ruined. And, you know, he’s not necessarily in a good place right now. It’s been really tough for him. He wanted to speak [to FOX 8], he wanted to be part of this interview. But, because he’s still employed by the sheriff’s office, he is prohibited from speaking to the media. And while he remains employed there, you know, he’s still trying to follow the rules, because that’s who Greg is,” said Moreno.

Moreno says despite not being trained to work at the facility, Malveaux reported to the prison on Monday morning. He was told to go sit in his car while he waited to talk to someone from Human Resources. He’s now taken leave while the investigation is ongoing.

