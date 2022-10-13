BBB Accredited Business
Bright sun returns later today but still quite warm

Rain chances go back to zero by this afternoon
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our last rain chance for the next few days sets up this morning as a weak frontal boundary crosses the area.

This front isn’t going to do much for our weather other than bring a return of the sunshine. That will start as soon as this afternoon with any morning rain clearing the coast and skies reverting back to bright sun. Highs will be quite warm today with most spots managing the upper 80s.

Less humid air will make for a different feel for Friday on into the weekend but temperatures won’t take much of a dip behind this front. Sunshine and highs in the middle 80s will make for some warm days ahead.

Now early next week another front is poised to move out of Canada and this one looks to bring our coolest air of the season. Highs by next Tuesday and Wednesday could fall back into the 60s with lows in the 30s/40s on the North Shore, 50s south of the lake. Ahead of that front will be another rain chance on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

