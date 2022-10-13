Bruce: Warm and dry through the weekend; Showers Sunday with a much colder front next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our brief rain chance is gone as dry air is moving back in behind the cold front that is pushing through the area today. Lots of sunshine expected with temperatures rising into the 80s for highs. Mild conditions overnight with lows in the 50s and 60s. The warm days and pleasant nights stick around through Friday and Saturday with a bit more moisture for Sunday.

Bruce: Are you ready for some "A REAL FALL FEEL"? If so its on the way with a strong cold front Monday night into next tuesday. Lows in the 39-42° range north shore and 48-52° south. Highs only in the mid 60s. pic.twitter.com/rsEqp61pmB — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 13, 2022

Expect a few clouds and a slight chance for rain. Monday the next cold front approaches with a better chance for rain and storms. Behind the front a real cool down on the way for the middle of next week with highs in the 60s Tuesday and overnight lows Tuesday into Wednesday in the 50s south and 40s north.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.