Comedians Eric Andre, Clayton English call for end to airport searches

ATLANTA, Ga. (WVUE) - Comedians Eric Andre and Clayton English are calling for an end to unreasonable searches at Atlanta international airport.

Both comedians have filed a lawsuit against the Clayton County Police Department.

The lawsuit states that both men, on separate occasions, were singled out at the airport because of their race.

The Clayton County Police Department says the stops are “consensual encounters” and travelers are picked at random.

The searches are aimed at fighting drug trafficking.

“The experience was humiliating and dehumanizing,” Andre said. “It was degrading.”

“I felt violated, I felt cornered, like I couldn’t, you know, continue to get on the plane,” English said. “I felt like I had to comply if I wanted everything to go smoothly.”

According to a report, of the 378 passengers stopped between 2020 and 2021, 56 percent of those passengers were black and 68 percent were people of color.

The comedians are asking that the Clayton County Police Jet Bridge Interdiction Program be declared unconstitutional.

