BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Jameis Winston returns to Saints practice

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Yes, Jameis Winston was back at practice Wednesday.

No, this does ‘not’ mean he’ll be suiting up on Sunday against the Bengals.

This is a situation of Jameis needing to learn how to walk again before he can run.

And, according to head coach Dennis Allen, this is the first step towards getting him back to playing again...saying, eventually, they need to see that the rehab he’s been receiving is working...

“This is part of the rehab process and it’s another step in the right direction,” Allen said.

Also happening with the saints yesterday, Taysom hill was tabbed the NFC’s offensive player of the week after accounting for ‘four’ touchdowns in the Saints’ win against Seattle.

Hill rushed for 112 yards and scored three times. He also threw a touchdown pass to Adam Trautman in the 39-32 saints win.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run
Restaurant Robberies
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team

Latest News

Jameis Winston returns to Saints practice
Jameis Winston returns to Saints practice
Andy Dalton is 1-1 as a starter for the Saints at quarterback.
Saints rise in All32 rankings
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
The only other Saints player to run and pass for as many touchdowns in the same game was Archie...
Duncan Commentary: Taysom Hill is the “Special Man”