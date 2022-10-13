Nicondra: Pleasant heading into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dry air moving back in behind the cold front that is pushing through the area today. Lots of sunshine expected into the afternoon with temperatures rising into the 80s for highs. Mild conditions overnight with lows in the 50s and 60s. The pleasant conditions stick around through Friday and Saturday with a bit more moisture for Sunday. Expect a few clouds and a slight chance for rain. Monday the next cold front approaches with a better chance for rain and storms. Behind the front a real cool down on the way for the middle of next week with highs in the 60s Tuesday and overnight lows Tuesday into Wednesday in the 50s south and 40s north.

