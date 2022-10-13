BBB Accredited Business
Opelousas man accused of releasing apple snails into community pond

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a man after apple snail...
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a man after apple snail eggs were found in a pond in an Opelousas neighborhood.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Opelousas, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say an Opelousas man was cited after he admitted to releasing apple snails into a neighborhood pond.

Apple snails are an invasive species which have become a problem in parts of Louisiana. They were brought to the United States as pets.

Adeam Einck, with LDWF, said an Opelousas homeowner contacted agents, saying she believed a man had released apple snails into the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.

Agents investigated and found multiple large bundles of apple snail eggs pond.

Einck said Peter Son Nguyen, 73, admitted under questioning by agents to possessing the snails and releasing them into the pond.

Agents cited Nguyen for illegal release of game, fowl, or fish, and possessing an exotic species.

Illegal possession of apple snails brings up to a $50 fine. Illegal release of apple snails carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

