BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again

Joh Fore
Joh Fore(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders.

Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore was facing a charge of sexual battery, after turning himself in to deputies on May 16.

Deputies said the arrest was in connection with a complaint earlier in the month involving a juvenile victim.

RELATED
After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case
Tiki Tubing owner faces sexual battery charge involving juvenile

LPSO added just days later, his wife, Patricia Fore, was also booked on the same charge. A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said the charges stem from two different complaints.

Details are slim on the circumstances surrounding this new arrest.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run
Restaurant Robberies
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team

Latest News

Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum are listed as questionable, but if all goes as planned, we...
Pelicans announce sold out crowd for regular season home opener
A man was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a Rouse’s grocery store in Mid-City in the...
Teen fatally shot near Mid-City ice cream shop, NOPD says
In addition to the reunion, the band has announced that they will release a new single on...
Blink-182 announce reunion with singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge; release new single and tour dates
Fight at Orleans Justice Center
One person shot outside Orleans Parish Jail; another injured, police say
Comedians Eric Andre, Clayton English call for end to airport searches
Comedians Eric Andre, Clayton English call for end to airport searches