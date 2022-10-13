Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders.

Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore was facing a charge of sexual battery, after turning himself in to deputies on May 16.

Deputies said the arrest was in connection with a complaint earlier in the month involving a juvenile victim.

LPSO added just days later, his wife, Patricia Fore, was also booked on the same charge. A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said the charges stem from two different complaints.

Details are slim on the circumstances surrounding this new arrest.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

