BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pelicans announce sold out crowd for regular season home opener

The Pelicans will host the Utah Jazz at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23
Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum are listed as questionable, but if all goes as planned, we...
Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum are listed as questionable, but if all goes as planned, we could see the projected starting five for the first time.(Pelicans)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you’re looking to buy tickets for the Pelicans’ regular season home opener you’re going to have to see what’s available on a secondary sales site.

On Thursday (Oct. 13) the Pelicans announced that their first home game of the regular season against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, Oct. 23 is officially sold out.

“We are excited to announce a sellout crowd at the Smoothie King Center for our first home game of the 2022-23 season,” said Pelicans and Saints owner Gayle Benson. “It’s a blessing to see the energy and excitement surrounding our team as we prepare to tip-off this new season, and I look forward to seeing everyone come out early to our game on October 23.”

What’s even better for New Orleans sports fans is that the Saints will visit the Arizona Cardinals on the road the previous Thursday (Oct. 20) so there won’t be any game-day conflicts when the Pels tip-off in the Smoothie King Center at 6 p.m.

Fans that attend the home opener will receive a free T-shirt.

The Pelicans officially open the regular season on the road to face Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

This Friday (Oct. 14) Fox 8 will air the Pelicans’ final preseason game vs the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m., which will be played in Birmingham.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run
Restaurant Robberies
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team

Latest News

Pelicans' preseason win-streak ends with loss in Miami
Pelicans’ preseason win-streak ends with loss in Miami
Pelicans' preseason win-streak ends with loss in Miami
Pelicans' preseason win-streak ends with loss in Miami
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, right, poses with a fan before a preseason NBA...
Zion becomes third New Orleans NBA player to appear on cover of Sports Illustrated
Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum are listed as questionable, but if all goes as planned, we...
Pelicans eyeing starting Ingram and McCollum alongside Zion in preseason