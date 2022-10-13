BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans’ preseason win-streak ends with loss in Miami

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIAMI, Fl. (WVUE) - The Pelicans were back on the court Wednesday (Oct. 12) night in Miami to face the Heat.

Trey Murphy had the hot hand early for the Pels, knocking down four three-pointers. He finished with 15 points

Good to have CJ McCollum back. From the corner, this was CJ’s only bucket of the game in 18-minutes of play.

Zion Williamson played 11 minutes...and scored 11-points including this smooth and-one at the rim.

ESPN’s Andrew Lopez reports that Zion also exited the game 3 minutes after rolling his ankle. He did not return due to soreness. His status is considered day-to-day and he was held from further play as a precaution.

Pels trailed 70-62 at the half.

The ball began to bounce the Heat’s way in the 3rd quarter.

Good defense was played here...but, trey murphy deflects the ball into the basket.

Pels had no answers for Tyler Herro..

Jose Alvarado sure didn’t...Herro with the scoop and the foul.

He had 23

The Heat hand the Pels their first preseason loss, 120-103.

