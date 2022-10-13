Teen girl allegedly solicits teen boy to kill relative on Jefferson Hwy., officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two teenagers have allegedly confessed to their involvement in a deadly shooting that happened late Wednesday night, Oct. 12.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a shooting at The Highland Club Apartment Homes located on Jefferson Hwy., not far from Highland Road, around 11 p.m., in which a woman was shot and killed.

Officials identified the victim as Markeshia Stone, 33.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting allegedly involving two teenagers that left one woman dead. (WAFB)

Deputies apprehended the suspect, a 16-year-old male, near the residence. He was reportedly booked into juvenile detention for second-degree murder and juvenile in possession of a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged shooter admitted to his involvement and told homicide detectives that a 16-year-old relative of the deceased solicited his help in killing the victim.

Detectives took the 16-year-old relative into custody, where she confessed to her part in having the victim killed, added the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the 16-year-old will be booked into juvenile detention for principal to second-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.