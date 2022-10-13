BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tropical Storm Karl heads back at Mexico’s south Gulf coast

This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the Gulf of Mexico, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Karl grew a little stronger off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast on Wednesday and was expected to approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength.(NOAA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday.

The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night.

It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl’s center.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
Restaurant Robberies
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - The increase to be announced Thursday, expected to be the highest in 40 years, is fueled...
Social Security recipients expected to get big benefit boost
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said Monday (Aug. 15) he was starting a second...
Victims of violent crime tell DA Jason Williams where the system has failed them
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests
Fight at Orleans Justice Center
Two people shot outside Orleans Parish Jail, police say