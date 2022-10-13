BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Two people shot outside Orleans Parish Jail, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD investigates a double shooting in Mid-City Wednesday evening.

It happened right before 7 p.m. outside the Orleans Parish Jail. Police say two women were shot in the 3000 block of Perdido Street.

Both women were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No additional information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
Blossom K. Ruffins was born at 37 weeks, a victim of gun violence in utero.
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
Restaurant Robberies
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run

Latest News

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said Monday (Aug. 15) he was starting a second...
Victims of violent crime tell DA Jason Williams where the system has failed them
Two women shot in Mid-City near jail
Two women shot in Mid-City near jail
Board of a non-profit started by the mayor files suit against its former director
Board of a non-profit started by the mayor files suit against its former director
Mayor Cantrell refuses to answer Fox 8's Questions after the Moreno's security was reassigned
Mayor Cantrell refuses to answer Fox 8's Questions after the Moreno's security was reassigned