Two people shot outside Orleans Parish Jail, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD investigates a double shooting in Mid-City Wednesday evening.

It happened right before 7 p.m. outside the Orleans Parish Jail. Police say two women were shot in the 3000 block of Perdido Street.

Both women were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No additional information is available.

