Victims of violent crime tell DA Jason Williams where the system has failed them

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - District Attorney Jason Williams says you can not deny New Orleans is the murder capital of the country and his office struggles to take care of victims of violent crime.

Wednesday, he heard from a group of crime victims about why they feel the criminal justice system is failing them in a forum held by Voice of the Victims of Crime.

“I’ve heard another elected official say she doesn’t want to embrace that we’re the murder capital of this country. Facts are facts. Data is data. It’s a numbers issue. We can’t fight it. That is what we are and the only way to not be that and to get out of it is to embrace it and come up with a collective strategy that has everyone-- elected leaders, citizens, working together to solve it,” Williams said.

Williams, right off the bat said his office is unable to handle the flood of violent crime. His 17 victims and witness advocates are unable to get to all the constant phone calls.

Many of the victims there tonight said they need that support and have often been in the dark about a lot of aspects of their cases, mainly regarding juveniles.

Williams said the juvenile justice system keeps him up at night and agreed there is not enough transparency.

When victims talked about the pasts of the teens accused in their cases, Williams said the Department of Children and Family Services is leaving children in horrible environments.

However, the root of a lot of it, Williams says is the juvenile programs at all levels of the justice system. He says they aren’t actually working with enough offenders.

That’s why he said he’s asking for a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan money, to offer all kinds of services and boost programs across every level, because he says the crime we are seeing is in part due to the effects of the pandemic.

“It exists in Jefferson Parish and it works really, really well. They got a millage that funds it. We don’t have the millage, so we don’t have the programs. We got like 40 to 140 kids, right where they got hundreds of kids that they can put through that system,” Williams said.

Victims also asked about truancy and what was being done. Williams said there are schools with 40 percent attendance rates. Now, after the pandemic, the amount of time is takes to consider a child truant has been shortened to get to them sooner.

