Woman shot in car, crashes though gates at Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 28-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle and a juvenile female received minor injuries when the car crashed through the gates of the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

People who live on South Gayoso Street, near the Orleans Justice Center, say just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night they heard multiple gunshots.

“Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, like firecrackers,” says a neighbor who does not want to be identified.

Police say two women were in a car when someone shot into the vehicle, striking a 28-year-old woman. A 17-year-old received minor injuries from glass. In a panic, the neighbor says the shooting victim drove down the street and through the fence of the Orleans Justice Center.

“The car must have plowed through the gate, and stopped in the parking lot,” says a neighbor.

“This is a first for us, but to say that we are right around a police station, you would think that it’s more protective but it’s not. It’s just like haywire,” says a neighbor.

The Sheriff’s Office appears to be installing concrete barriers at the gate to prevent something like that from happening again.

Neighbors say it seems there’s no end to the violent activity across New Orleans.

CRIMETRACKER

Teen fatally shot near Mid-City ice cream shop, NOPD says

Ferguson says early returns from NOPD’s new officer deployment plan have been encouraging

NOPD leaving nearly 6 in 10 homicide cases uncleared as grieving mother waits for justice

“I’ve lived here for the majority of my life, and this is the first time I can recall crime touching such a wide demographic of people within this city, and it’s clear that everybody is fed up,” says a neighbor.

That shooting was one of three violent incidents Wednesday night.

About an hour after the shooting, police responded to a murder in Algiers on Southlawn Boulevard. Police say a gunman walked up to a victim and shot him multiple times. Then, around 10:30 p.m., someone carjacked a 33-year-old man at Treme and St. Phillip Street.

“What’s part of the suffering of this neighborhood is when the lights go down at night, the level of crime just comes out of nowhere,” says Brandon Pellerin.

Pellerin says police knocked on his door to inform him of the carjacking near his home.

“I have to say, I wasn’t surprised. The last time I stood on this corner giving an interview was about two weeks ago when there was another carjacking,” says Pellerin.

Pellerin says during the day, the area is filled with tourists, business owners, and good families, but at night, there’s trouble.

“We would truly love to partner with the city to help bring down the crime. We’ll do whatever it takes, to clean this mess up,” says Pellerin.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.